NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week.

One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. “I have a lot of family here in Las Cruces and we live in Albuquerque, so that would make our travel time way shorter than what it is right now,” said one traveler.

“I think it’s really cool. I really like that now we can have the option just because if it is like, if I have to take a flight, I would have to drive an hour to El Paso, an hour back, so now, it’s just more convenient,” said another traveler.

A flight from Albuquerque to Las Cruces takes around 54 minutes. Traveling by car would take around three hours.