NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Local students are getting the chance to meet a world-renowned guitarist.

It’s all part of the nonprofit “Guitar New Mexico’s” artist-in-residence program. It encourages classical guitar performances in middle and high schools.

Russian guitarist Grisha Goryachev is this year’s resident and is known for his talents in both classical and flamenco style music.

Goryachev will be performing at schools until Friday.