Flags will be flown at half staff to honor fallen New Mexico soldier

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All U.S. and state flags will be flown at half staff on Friday in honor of the New Mexico soldier who was killed in Afghanistan. Sergeant First Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez was killed earlier this month.

The governor signed an executive order to honor him on Friday with flags to fly at half staff from sundown on Thursday through sundown on Friday. Rodriguez’s body was returned to Las Cruces on Tuesday.

“Our entire state grieves the loss of this young New Mexican who, at age 28, had already distinguished himself as a soldier through 10 deployments in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a press release. “My prayers remain with his wife, his parents and all who loved him. His service to our country will be remembered.”

His rosary is Thursday at 7 p.m. and his funeral mass is Friday at noon. Both events will take place at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces.

