ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The governor has ordered flags across the state be lowered to half-staff Friday, July 25 in honor of a Roswell firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Jeff Stroble, 46, died Sunday. He was injured last month during an explosion caused by fireworks.

Stroble was a 17-year veteran of the Roswell Fire Department. Flags will fly at half-staff from sundown Thursday until sundown on Friday.

Related Coverage: