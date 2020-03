NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Flags will be flown at half-staff across the state Monday to honor a fallen New Mexico soldier.

New Mexico National Guard Specialist Walter Lewark of Mountainair died last month while on deployment in Africa. Lewark was a Mountainair police officer and volunteer firefighter.

A funeral service for Lewark is set for 11 a.m. on Monday at the Moriarty Civic Center. He will then be buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetary.