RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho is honoring those that lost their lives on 9/11. Volunteers gathered at Vista Verde Memorial Park to place 966 flags to honor each of the victims of 9/11.

Officials say the annual event has been a tradition for the last 20 years. “We vowed to never forget. We’re going to continue doing this for the years coming to honor and remember those that passed away that tragic morning,” said Ray Baldonado, Rio Rancho resident.

A 9/11 Patriot Day and Remembrance event will be held at the park Sunday. The event is set to begin at 7 a.m.