NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday ordered all flags in the state to half-staff through sundown July 22. The order comes in mourning for the four Bernalillo County first responders who were killed when a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenet Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levinson and Bernalillo County Fire Department Rescue Specialist Matthew King. The four men were returning to Albuquerque in BCSO’s Metro 2 helicopter after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave the following statement in a release Monday: