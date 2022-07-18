NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday ordered all flags in the state to half-staff through sundown July 22. The order comes in mourning for the four Bernalillo County first responders who were killed when a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed Saturday.
The victims have been identified as Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenet Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levinson and Bernalillo County Fire Department Rescue Specialist Matthew King. The four men were returning to Albuquerque in BCSO’s Metro 2 helicopter after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire.
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave the following statement in a release Monday:
I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of four New Mexicans while in the line of duty. These were four dedicated public servants who were doing what New Mexico’s first responders do day in and day out: working tirelessly to serve and protect their fellow New Mexicans. On behalf of the people of New Mexico, I extend my deepest gratitude to these four brave men, and my deepest sympathy to their families, friends and colleagues. As we await additional details from the investigation, my office has offered every available support and assistance to the sheriff’s office and the county. State resources are fully available to assist the ongoing investigation.Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham