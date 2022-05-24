NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has confirmed five rabies cases in wild animals found in southwest New Mexico. The animals were found in Grant, Sierra and Catron counties and include three foxes and two bobcats.

NMDOH is reminding people that livestock and pets should be vaccinated against rabies. They say the best way to make sure yourselves and animals are safe from rabies is to avoid contact with wild animals. “Any person or animal who comes in contact with saliva from a rabid animal can be at risk of getting rabies and should seek medical treatment immediately.” said Tim Hanosh, State Public Health Veterinarian.

All five of the animals were reported at or near a home and were acting aggressively towards people. Wildlife acting oddly can be reported to the Department of Game and Fish at (505) 476-8000. If anyone or their bets are bitten or exposed to saliva of wild animals they should call the Department of Health immediately at (505) 827-0006