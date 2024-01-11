NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The online roadshow “America’s Best Restaurants” (ABR) has been making its way around the nation, touring some of the best independently-owned eateries the United States has to offer. Now, the show is heading to New Mexico, and starting at the end of January, five local spots will be featured.

To be selected for the show, restaurants can apply for themselves, or they can be recommended through customer nominations. Once the episode is completed, it will be announced and eventually aired on ABR’s social media channels – Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. This tour will be the first time ABR is heading to New Mexico for their roadshow.

The first restaurant to get a visit from ABR will be Buttercrust Pizza in Moriarty. The restaurant, located on Route 66, just off of I-40, serves specialty pizzas, hot sandwiches, calzones, pasta, and even its unique “pizza bowls.” In KRQE’s “Who has the best pizza in New Mexico?” poll, Buttercrust Pizza landed a spot on the viewer-submitted fan favorite list. During the Jan. 23 visit, the ABR hosts will highlight Buttercrust’s popular dishes and speak with the spot’s owner, Sarah Wright.

The next day, ABR will be heading north to check out High Desert at The Mystic in Santa Fe. High Desert had its grand opening in July 2023 after the old Silver Saddle Motel was reimagined by owners Rick Goldberg and Amanda Tucker and turned into what is now The Mystic. The cafe and bar serve artisan cocktails and trendy foods like avocado toast, flatbreads, charcuterie boards, and more. “The Mystic is an authentic, magical hideaway that’s also your gateway to discovery and adventure, whatever that may be—diverse cuisines, Avant Garde art, outdoor exploration, or bewitching evenings with friends old and new,” says The Mystic’s website.

Big Mike’s Burgers and more will be ABR’s Wednesday afternoon stop. In KRQE’s “Who has the best green chile cheeseburgers in New Mexico?” poll, Big Mike’s earned a spot on both the highest-rated and fan favorite lists. In the 2022 New Mexico State Fair, Big Mike’s won “Best Green Chile Cheeseburger” in the People’s Choice competition. Big Mike’s opened up in 2011 and is now owned by the founder’s son, Mike Montano.

Bringing barbecue into the spotlight, Mad Jack’s Mountaintop Barbecue in Cloudcroft will be ABR’s fourth New Mexico stop in three days. On Thursday, Jan. 25, the restaurant’s owner, James Jackson, will be giving an exclusive interview to the ABR crew while showing off the spot’s most popular dishes. Jackson goes to great lengths to make Mad Jack’s one of the best barbecue spots. “He drives nine hours every six weeks back to his hometown to visit family, get sausage from Kreuz Market, and to pick up post oak wood for his smoker – which he obtains from a 93-year-old retired Baptist preacher who blesses it before James makes the return trip back to Cloudcroft,” says ABR.

For ABR’s final New Mexico destination, the roadshow will visit La Posta de Mesilla. Established in 1939, La Posta is one of the nation’s oldest Mexican restaurants; it has even been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The staple spot has stayed in the family, being passed down to the original owner’s great-niece, Jerean Hutchinson, who now operates the restaurant with her husband, Tom.

To stay up to date with America’s Best Restaurants and to view the New Mexico episodes once they air, click here.