SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KRQE) — The Border Patrol said they rescued five migrants and four American children from a southern New Mexico stash house left in horrible shape. The El Paso sector chief said a 6-year-old called 911 on Monday and said that her mother had left her alone in the house.

When the Sunland Park Police Department arrived, they found the nine people staying in “deplorable conditions.” No other information was provided.