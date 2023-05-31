LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday morning, Las Cruces firefighters responded to a fire report at a mobile home on Branding Iron Circle. The fire was quickly controlled, but several firefighters were injured, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Five firefighters were injured with “relatively minor” injuries, which appear to be electric shocks. One of the five was transported to a hospital but has since been released, the department says.

The cause of the structure fire is still under investigation. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found “heavy fire emitting from multiple windows” but were able to control the fire in 15 minutes.

The burned home was unoccupied. There were no other reported injuries, the department said in a press release.