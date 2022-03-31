SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Five people are behind bars accused of stealing thousands in guns, ammunition, and other items. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened near Vallecito, Colorado where $60,000 worth of items were stolen from a house on several occasions.

San Juan County detectives served nine search warrants at homes and businesses in connection to the crime. They arrested five people in New Mexico and recovered more than 20 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, hunting bows, and a snowmobile.

One of those arrested is Ismael Cordova who faces a charge of receiving stolen property. Heather Cawthon, Shawn Blackwell, Jobie Wells, and Brandon Yates are also charged. The sheriff’s office says a sixth suspect is expected to be indicted federally.