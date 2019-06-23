Fitness competition raises money for dance team

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)- The fitness community got together for a friendly competition to raise money for a good cause. Mule Barn Rucking hosted an ‘Operator Challenge Fundraiser’ in Los Lunas Sunday.

New Mexican could participate in a military-style competition featuring front squatting, bench pressing, deadlifting, and more. Proceeds went towards the Dance With Me elite team as they make their way to the World’s Dance Competition in New York.

“It’s awesome to see all the support we have from the community. Our studio is just right next door to TBE Crossfit, and so we have a lot of parents and people that are cross training with the studio and with CrossFit, so it’s awesome to see the support we have,” said the owner of Dance With Me dance studio Jan Rasband-Cain.

It’s unclear how much money was raised for the dance team.