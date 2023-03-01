NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Park Service (NPS) said there has been a rising interest in fishing at a natural preserve. Now, they will start charging for fishing permits.

NPS said the Valles Caldera National Preserve has been seeing more fishers. Starting on April 1, they will be charging for fishing permits.

“The waters of Valles Caldera National Preserve are an important contributor to the Rio Grande ecosystem and provide vital habitat to several threatened and endangered species,” said Superintendent Jorge Silva-Bañuelos. “This fee will help us better manage the fishing program while continuing to support a quality angling experience.”

The fee will be $20 for an annual adult pass but only $10 for an annual minor pass (meant for people ages 12-17). Adults will be required to pay $5 for a week pass, and minors will be asked to pay $3 for a week pass.

To fish in New Mexico, you need a fishing license issued by the state.