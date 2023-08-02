TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Working families in Taos are breathing a sigh of relief this summer. This is the first year, there’s a YMCA summer camp for kids who live in the town. Councilmember Corilia Ortega says the town of Taos recognized the need for a safe place for kids to spend their summer. Which is why they created the YMCA summer camp available to kids in the Taos area.

The camp started in July and is wrapping up, volunteers are calling it a success. They’re also planning on expanding the program. They plan to eventually offer camp scholarships making the program accessible to everyone who needs it. “We’re really building a foundation so even though this is a summer program we have every intention of continuing through the fall when school starts we will have out of hours, out of school hours programming with the YMCA,” said Ortega.

The Los Alamos YMCA stepped up to help out the Taos YMCA, they helped them get trained and guided them on how they should run the camp. For the first time they’re going to be offering after school programs for elementary school students. Registration for that is not open yet.