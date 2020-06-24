First southeast New Mexico Dion’s set to open

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular local pizza chain is preparing to open its first southeast New Mexico location. The first Dion’s in Roswell will open to customers Thursday. The restaurant says they decided to open after a location was highly requested by residents there.

