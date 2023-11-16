ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico gained its fifth Safe Haven Baby Box on Thursday. The box was unveiled at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo and is the first Safe Haven Baby Box installed at a hospital in the state.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow people with newborn children up to 90 days old to surrender them without repercussions, per New Mexico state law. When the box is opened, a silent alarm will go off, alerting officials that a baby has been surrendered. The box also features a phone number to the National Safe Haven crisis hotline (1-866-99BABY1) for parents in crisis and offers options and resources, including the last resort option, the Baby Box.

Other Safe Haven Baby Boxes in New Mexico are located at fire stations in Belen, Española, Hobbs, and Carlsbad. So far, the only box that has been used is the one in Hobbs. To watch Thursday’s unveiling in Alamogordo, click here.