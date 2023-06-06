AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – In northern New Mexico, 10 projects have been chosen to help restore the environment and community following the 2015 release of waste from the Gold King Mine. Now, the first of those is complete.

A relatively small project in terms of cost, but potentially big in terms of community impact in San Juan County, is a new boat ramp into the Animas River.

“We are excited to see this addition to the area’s already abundant recreation amenities in use,” San Juan County Commission Chairman Steve Lanier said in a press release. “This is the 10th public boat ramp in the county, and the northernmost ramp serving the Animas River. The timing is perfect to get a full season of boating in and many more seasons of use.”

The idea behind the boat ramp is to make up for recreational losses from acid mine drainage in the river, according to the Office of the Natural Resources Trustee. The ramp is located near Cedar Hill, New Mexico.

More projects are coming to northern New Mexico, including water management infrastructure, a boat ramp for the San Juan River, water quality monitoring for flyfishing waters, and others. You can read more about the settlement-funded projects in this KRQE News 13 story.