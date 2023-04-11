SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported Tuesday that a two-year-old Otero County girl has died from a flu-related illness. It is the first pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 flu season. Since the current season started, NMDOH has identified 233 pneumonia and flu-related deaths in the state.

The department is urging the public to remember to get their flu vaccinations at some point each year. It’s recommended everyone six months of age and older get the flu vaccine each flu season, especially for the following groups:

Children younger than five, but especially younger than two years old.

Children from six months to eight years who have never been vaccinated against the flu, or have an unknown vaccination history, should receive two doses of flu vaccine, administered at least four weeks apart.

Pregnant women (all trimesters), and up to two weeks post-partum.

People ages 50 years and older.

People of any age with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease, and those who are immunocompromised.

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from the flu, including healthcare personnel and caregivers of babies younger than six months.

American Indians and Alaskan Natives.

People who are morbidly obese.

Those who have already had the flu and are unvaccinated can still get the flu shot which can help prevent getting sick with another strain. More information about flu vaccine clinics can be found online.