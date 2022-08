NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marhsal has received a prestigious award. Sonya Chavez earned the President’s Award at the Federal Law Enforcement Foundations’ annual leadership training in Phoenix Wednesday. That prize goes to individuals who show outstanding dedication to public service.

Originally from Torrance County, Chavez joined the Marshals in 2018 and helped get more than a thousand fugitives into custody. Before that, she spent 22 years in the FBI.