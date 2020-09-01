First Millionaire of the Year Promotion returns to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Powerball in once again offering a prize you don’t want to miss. Five lucky finalists drawn from participating lotteries will get the change to become the first Powerball millionaire of 2021 and the chance to attend Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event next year.

It requires a purchase of at least $6 in Powerball plays to get an entry coupon by September 30, 2020.

In a news release, lottery officials say eight New Mexico players will be selected as semi-finalists and could win $400 cash and $600 in New Mexico Lottery Scratchers and an entry into the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year $1 million drawing.

Lottery officials also say five finalists will win their choice of a trip to New

York City or party package to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

