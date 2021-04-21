First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is making a stop in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 21. The First Lady will meet up with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and together they will visit the First Choice Community Healthcare facility in the South Valley.

Once the First Lady leaves Albuquerque, she will continue in the Southwest into Window Rock, Arizona meeting with the First Lady of the Navajo Nation. The nation’s Second Gentleman visited the state a few weeks ago. While here, SGOTUS Doug Emhoff talked about how the American Rescue Plan will benefit New Mexico. He also toured a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Santo Domingo Health Center in the Kewa Pueblo.

Updates from @AnnaPadillaNews

2:46pm – First Lady Dr. Biden and Gov. Lujan Grisham visit has ended.

2:39pm – “Let’s keep working together.” First Lady Jill Biden

2:32pm – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and First Lady Jill Biden thanking vaccine recipients for getting vaccinated.

2:26pm – Dr. Biden assuring a patient waiting to receive their vaccine that it doesn’t hurt @krqe

1:59pm – At the First Choice Community Healthcare center in the South Valley, waiting for @FLOTUS to arrive and tour the facility.