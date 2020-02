NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A program started last month to promote trout fishing in New Mexico already has its first hall of fame member.

Nicolas Villescas was recognized by the New Mexico Game and Fish for completing the ‘New Mexico Trout Challenge.’ The challenge involved catching each of the five types of trout native to New Mexico.

Once a person uploads their proof to an app, they are given an award and placed into the hall of fame.

For more information on the Trout Challenge click here.