First-ever homeless shelter to open in Rio Arriba County

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, the growing number of homeless people in Rio Arriba County will have somewhere inside to sleep at night.

“A homeless shelter has never existed in Espanola or Rio Arriba County, so this is a first-of-its-kind,” said Ralph Martinez with the Espanola Pathways Shelter.

Part of an abandoned strip mall on Riverside Drive in Espanola, next to the Pizza Hut, is set to become the area’s first homeless shelter, called the Espanola Pathways Shelter.

“To me, it is extremely important,” said Martinez.

Martinez was homeless for six years, as he battled drug addiction.

“I was addicted for 11 years, from 2001-2012,” said Martinez.

During the final six years of his addiction, Martinez lived anywhere he could in Espanola.

“Out by the bosque area, in tents, makeshift tents, abandoned buildings, things of that sort,” said Martinez.

Martinez still sees familiar faces on the street, as does local teacher, Roger Montoya.

“Many of these young people are former students of mine, and that really cut to a personal tone. I hug them and I think, ‘My God, just 10 years ago you were in sixth grade,'” said Montoya.

Wanting to help the approximately 150 homeless people living in the area, the duo is now preparing to open the county’s first-ever homeless shelter.

“What’s missing is the shelter. It’s a gear, a clearinghouse, a hub so we can begin to assess, to serve and to put people on pathways to a brighter life” said Montoya.

The lower part of the strip mall, which used to house chiropractic offices, will serve as the shelter. Eventually, they hope the upper half of the building will serve as workforce development.

“If we are capable of buying the whole building, we’re looking at Pathways cafe, space for artists to come in to be able to work on whatever arts they have. We’re looking at Pathways landscaping business to be able to beautify the city, giving back in a sense,” said Martinez.

The property is on the southside of town and borders a vacant building and the bosque.

“It has a sense of peace,” said Montoya.

There are still some renovations to be done, but the plan is to have the shelter open by December.

“I believe that we all go through whatever we need to go through in order to get where we’re going. I always felt like there was a reason why I was taken down that road, come to find out, this could be it,” said Martinez.

If you would like to donate to the shelter to help them complete the work, click here.

One of those founders, Roger Montoya, got national recognition for his Moving Arts Espanola program. CNN featured him on its “Heroes” series earlier this year, and he is one of the candidates for the network’s “Hero of the Year” award. Anderson Cooper will announce the winner on Wednesday.