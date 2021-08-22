First Afghan refugees arrive in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Afghan refugees have started arriving in New Mexico. According to Nexstar station KTSM, busses arrived Saturday at Doña Ana Base Camp, an operational facility on Fort Bliss property.

Officials expect more refugees to arrive in the coming days. A spokesperson from Representative Melanie Stansbury’s Office tells KRQE caseworkers are trying to get the names and information of New Mexicans, Afghan family members, and interpreters in Kabul to the Federal Government and working to get them to the airport checkpoint to be evacuated.

They’ve been told one family they’ve been working with has landed in Germany from Kabul. They say they are also in contact with someone from Albuquerque who has more than 100 family members trying to be evacuated.

Stansbury’s office and the New Mexico Delegation are asking for New Mexicans to reach out to their offices if they have names of anyone needing help getting out of Afghanistan.