First 2019 human case of West Nile virus in Doña Ana County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in New Mexico in 2019.

According to the NMDOH, the person is a 42-year-old woman from Doña Ana County. Officials say the woman was hospitalized and is recovering from the disease.

In July, health officials announced that mosquitos in Bernalillo County tested positive for the West Nile virus. The NMDOH says mosquito populations tend to rise all over the state of following the increased precipitation originating from the monsoon rains. Last year there were seven confirmed cases in New Mexico, including one fatal case. In 2017, there were 33 confirmed West Nile virus cases in New Mexico, with one reported death.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. In rare instances, the virus can also cause encephalitis and meningitis.

Anyone reporting these symptoms should contact their health care provider. Individuals older than the age of 60 are at most risk for serious illness or disease from West Nile virus.

Minimizing Exposure to Mosquitos:

Use insect repellant on exposed skin when going outdoors

Eliminate any standing water as mosquitos lay their eggs in areas such as old tires, birdbaths, and pet water bowls

Keep doors and windows without screens closed

Request a mosquito spray

The City of Albuquerque encourages the public to report any mosquito habitats or potential breeding sites to 311. You can also call 311 to request a mosquito spray in your area. You must provide contact information and the exact address in order to request treatment.

Register for no-spray list