JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (KRQE) – Fireworks are coming back to the Fourth of July festivities in Jemez Springs.

Organizers suspended fireworks displays two years ago due to an increased fire danger. However, conditions have improved drastically this year because of the wet winter and spring runoff.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9 p.m. at the Jemez Springs Plaza after a concert by the Hummingbird Music Camp.