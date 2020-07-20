Firewood available in Canyon Tank Thinning Unit of Gila National Forest, Wilderness Ranger District

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Wilderness Ranger District of the Gila National Forest is offering an additional 350 acres of firewood. Forest Service officials report fuelwood permits are available at the Silver City an Wilderness Ranger district offices and are 10 cords for $20.

Fuelwood permits can be purchased over the phone using a debit or credit card. The permits will then be sent through the mail. In-person permits are not offered.

The Canyon Tank Thinning Unit area is open to cutting with about 350 acres of alligator juniper down on the ground. The unit is in the North Star firewood area and cross-country travel is permitted in order to pick up the wood.

The access road to this area becomes muddy during monsoon season so the ranger district encourages those interested to wait until the road dries up to pick up the firewood. The turn-off to North Star Road (Forest Service Road 150) is about four miles from NM Highway 35.

While the road sign is gone, the turn is flagged in pick and green and is FSR 4080D off the east side of FSR 150. Travel down the road for about one and a half miles past the old corrals at North Star Tank.

Four wheel-drive vehicles are recommended to access the road beyond North Star Tank as it is rocky and high clearance.