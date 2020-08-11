Firewood available for Gorham Scout Ranch in northern New Mexico

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management announced Monday that it will allow for authorized fuelwood harvest at the Gorham Scout Camp near Cundiyo, New Mexico. BLM says the firewood will be ongoing and based on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning August 19.

BLM says available fuelwood is a mix of Ponderosa Pine, Piñon Pine and Rocky Mountain Juniper (cedar). BLM allows a maximum of eight cords of harvested fuelwood per year, per customer.

“The BLM Taos Field Office is pleased to provide additional areas for our community to harvest these resources for the upcoming winter,” stated BLM Taos Assistant Field Manager, Judy Culver in a press release Monday.

BLM says if you are interested in harvesting to contact BLM Taos Field Office Forester, Elyssa Durán, at either 575-751-4752 or at ekduran@blm.gov with your available dates for harvest, as well as how many cords of fuelwood you would be interested in harvesting.

BLM says a map, a permit, and haul tags must be printed and with your on your planned harvest.

