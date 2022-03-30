NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire season has arrived in parts of eastern New Mexico. The Portales Fire Department says it contained a 1,000-acre fire near US Highway 70 and NM-202. It destroyed several buildings, including the Old Blackwater Draw Museum building. Museum officials say it was empty.

Another grass fire broke out near Gavilan Canyon in Lincoln County Tuesday. It’s unclear how big the fire got or if any buildings were damaged, but Sheriff Michael Wood said the winds made containment efforts challenging. “They’ve about got it knocked down, contained. They stopped forward progress, but man, the winds are howling today,” Wood said.

Crews in Lea County also contained a large grass fire near Tatum Tuesday. The county’s office of emergency management estimates it was more than 12 miles long and two miles wide.