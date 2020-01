BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters are responding after a blaze broke out in Bernalillo on Wednesday night.

The Sandoval County Fire Department says the fire is located near the intersection of NM 528 and Calle Baack. Chief Masterson says the structure appears to be a mobile home.

Multiple witnesses say the smoke can be seen for miles. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.