Firefighters injured in Roswell explosion continue to make progress

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an encouraging progress report on one of the Roswell firefighters badly injured in the recent fireworks explosion.

The family of Hoby Bonham posted pictures of him visiting with people at the hospital. Bonham is up and walking, but has severe burns on his legs and arms. His family says he could be released soon.

As for Jeff Stroble, the situation is still critical. He remains on a ventilator and is sedated as he tries to recover. He suffered burns over most of his body and suffered damage to his lungs. His family says he does continue to make improvements each day.

