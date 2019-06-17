Firefighters injured in Roswell explosion continue to make progress

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an encouraging progress report on one of the Roswell firefighters badly injured in the recent fireworks explosion.

The family of Hoby Bonham posted pictures of him visiting with people at the hospital. Bonham is up and walking, but has severe burns on his legs and arms. His family says he could be released soon.

As for Jeff Stroble, the situation is still critical. He remains on a ventilator and is sedated as he tries to recover. He suffered burns over most of his body and suffered damage to his lungs. His family says he does continue to make improvements each day.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss