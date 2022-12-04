BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters with the Bernalillo County Fire Department (BCFD) went head to head this weekend in the 2nd Annual Urbany Cup Firefighter Combat Challenge. The competition was held Saturday at the training academy.

Firefighters competed in a three-on-three competition to see who can complete the challenge the fastest.

Tasks included things like the charged-line hose drag, carrying a weighted pack up five stories, and a 200-pound dummy drag.

BCFD said this challenge has been used by departments across the country for decades as a way to test the strength and abilities of new and would-be firefighters.