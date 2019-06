ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the two Roswell firefighters hurt in an explosion will soon be heading home. The family of Hoby Bonham says he’ll be released from the hospital on Saturday.

He’s been recovering after the explosion left him and fellow firefighter Jeff Stroble badly hurt earlier this month. Even though he’s going home, his family says he’s still at risk of infection.

Stroble, meanwhile, is still recovering after a surgery earlier this week.

