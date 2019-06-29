Firefighter captures powerful images of New Mexico wildfire

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A firefighter and photographer is giving people an inside look at the Pine Lodge fire burning in southern New Mexico.

“The winds would change direction all the time. It was a horrible one for that,” said Kyle Miller, a photographer and firefighter with the Wyoming Hot Shots.

Miller captured a few dozen photos of the fire burning near Capitan and says he started taking pictures of all fires he fights a few years ago.

“At first it was kinda for the fun of it, for the crew,” said Miller. The 16-year veteran’s hobby quickly turned into something with purpose.

“People have this perception that it’s firetrucks with water,” said Miller. The eerily beautiful power of a wildfire isn’t what inspires Miller.

“You see a lot of pictures of aviation or engines on the road. You don’t ever see the men and women or the hotshot crews out putting in hand line, out firing off, out doing a lot of the things that are essentially containing the fire,” said Miller.

The Pine Lodge fire is currently 24% contained.