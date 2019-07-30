Fired New Mexico city manager says settlement exonerates him

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) – A former New Mexico city manager who says he was fired without cause is receiving a $211,000 settlement in a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Former Sunland Park city manager Bob Gallagher says he received the payout last week. He described the settlement as vindication following his August 2017 firing.

Sunland Park is not admitting to any fault and officials declined to comment on the settlement.

Gallagher says he was fired after he refused to comply with several directives from three city councilors who wanted him to engage in questionable actions.

An independent investigation did not to turn up evidence of corruption and no charges were brought.

Gallagher also faced allegations of sexual harassment as the city manager of Jal in southeast New Mexico. But a lawsuit there was dismissed.