Fire under investigation in Lincoln National Forest

New Mexico

CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – Forest Service fire personnel resources quickly responded to a fire burning Friday night in Bailey Canyon, about 2.5 miles from Cloudcroft.

There are no structures threatened at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Smoke is visible from Highway 82. Four fire engines, one air tanker, and one hotshot crew are currently assigned to the fire.

The Lincoln National Forest has been under fire restrictions prohibiting campfires since April 15. Weather conditions have been hot with limited precipitation over the past few weeks, leading to fuels being more prone to burn. More information on the Bailey Fire will be available online on the New Mexico Fire Information website.

