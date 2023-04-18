CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple grass fires in Clovis Monday afternoon were a result of a fire truck having hydraulic issues. A fire truck headed from the Clovis Regional Airport into the town of Clovis sparked multiple fires around 12:50 p.m. along SR 523, according to the Clovis Fire Department.

The truck had a hydraulic failure that caused a metal outrigger to drag along the roadway causing sparks. The driver didn’t know that there was a problem as they drove, the fire department said in a press release.

Ultimately, the sparks grew into multiple fires that threatened structures and homes. Firefighters responded and were able to put the fires out within eight hours.