DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team, along with several others, helped rescue hikers on Friday.

According to officials, they got a report of five hikers stranded on a trail in the Organ Mountains.

The rescue team located three of them, and the other two hikers were able to get down the trail on their own.

One of the hikers suffered heat exhaustion, but all are considered to be okay.

Visit this link to learn about hiking safety.