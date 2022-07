RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Around 7 p.m. Monday night Rio Rancho Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Rio Rancho landfill near Northern Blvd. and Broadmoor Blvd. Crews were able to suppress the fire.

People in the area reported seeing thick black smoke coming from that area. Crews were able to use dozers to help extinguish the fire. Officials say the fire burned about half-an-acre. There is no information on how the fire started.