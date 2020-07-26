Fire restrictions lifted due to monsoon rains

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Forrest Fenn still won't tell us exactly where his famous treasure was found but he has narrowed it down to a state, Wyoming. The Santa Fe author and millionaire says his famed $3 million fortune was found last month. More than ten years after he supposedly hid it in the Rockies and left a cryptic poem to guide treasure hunters.

Thousands went searching from New Mexico to Montana and at least five people died in the process. Fenn says he is respecting the finder's wish to remain anonymous as well as to keep the exact spot in Wyoming a secret. On his blog, Fenn says he and the finder agreed it would help other searchers find closure if they had a general idea where it was hidden.