Fire restrictions lifted due to monsoon rains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials are lifting fire restrictions due to monsoon season. The restrictions had been in place since mid-Mayfor all non-municipal, non-federal, and non-tribal lands.
However, the New Mexico State Forester says Summer rains are starting to slow down the fire danger. But the forestry division could re-implement restrictions if the danger returns.
