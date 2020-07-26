Fire restrictions lifted due to monsoon rains

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials are lifting fire restrictions due to monsoon season. The restrictions had been in place since mid-Mayfor all non-municipal, non-federal, and non-tribal lands.

However, the New Mexico State Forester says Summer rains are starting to slow down the fire danger. But the forestry division could re-implement restrictions if the danger returns.

