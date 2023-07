TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is in the hospital after a fire on I-40 in Torrance County Friday evening. The Moriarty Fire Department said two semi-trucks caught on fire off the side of the interstate. One of the semis was deemed a complete loss while the other sustained only minor damage.

The fire caused several different agencies to respond including the Torrance County Sheriff’s and Fire departments and Moriarty firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.