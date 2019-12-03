State Fire Marshal investigates home explosion in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The State Fire Marshal’s office is trying to figure out what caused a house to explode Monday night in Santa Fe.

Video from Sky News 13 shows extensive damage and that the 1,200 square foot guest house was destroyed. The incident happened at 51 Cibola Circle which is located off of the Old Las Vegas Highway.

Neighbors reported the explosion Monday night after hearing a loud boom. Even those at the dispatch center 10 miles away heard and felt the explosion.

No one was inside the guest house at the time of the explosion. Neighbors say a couple lived in the home.

Investigators are still on scene trying to determine what happened. They say the house was hooked up to propane.

Investigators are still waiting for specialists to arrive to look at the damage.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.