Fire managers implement prescribed burn on New Mexico, Colorado state line

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire managers on the Carson National Forest are directing a prescribed burn that is about 20 miles northwest of Tres Piedras, New Mexico on the New Mexico and Colorado border. According to a press release from the Carson National Forest, the burn will take place from Thursday, May 27 through Saturday, May 29.

The Carson National Forest and San Luis Valley Interagency Fire Management will be managing the Stateline/Bighorn Unit 6 prescribed burn in addition to the Rio Grande National Forest in Colorado. Forest officials say that on the New Mexico side, crews will treat about 216 acres of land that had been previously thinned on the Tres Piedras Ranger District of the Carson National Forest.

Fire crews on the Rio Grande National Forest in Colorado will be treating about 654 acres, totaling 870 acres in both states. The prescribed burn will improve elk and deer winter range and will also reduce the woody debris that remains from forest thinning projects.

The Carson National Forest reports that after ignitions start, smoke may be visible from the Mogote, Antonito, Conejos, and San Antonio, Colorado and Chama, New Mexico communities.