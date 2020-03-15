Fire investigation continues at Edgewood Walmart

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews were able to put out a fire in a central New Mexico Walmart this morning.

Firefighters were called out to the Walmart in Edgewood just before ten Sunday morning to reports of a structure fire. Crews from several different municipalities responded on scene, and were able to put the fire out.

“At this time it seems that the fire damage is somewhat contained to a certain area, unknown exactly the extent of it at this time. We called all these resources just because of the large commercial structure and nature it is. The fact that the building is so large,” Assistant Chief of the Santa Fe County Fire Department Jacob Black said.

Crews are still investigating, but say nobody was hurt as far as they know.

