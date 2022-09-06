RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire at Rio Rancho Middle School forced evacuations Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 9 a.m. and prompted all students to be evacuated from the school.
A spokesperson for Rio Rancho Public Schools said two students started a fire in a trashcan in the girls restroom at the school. The sprinkler system was activated and the fire was extinguished quickly. The students were able to return to class. The spokesperson says it is unclear at this time if the students will face school discipline or possible charges.