ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire destroyed four mobile homes in Chaves County. The fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. at Monksdale Rd. and Main Street just outside the Roswell city limits.
Several fire departments in the area were called to contain it. No one was hurt. The Roswell Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.