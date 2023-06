NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands fire officials plan to conduct a previously scheduled prescribed burn on Corn Canyon, south of Magdalena and north of Monticello. Officials say the burn could start June 7 and last through June 9.

Crews plan to burn 1,890 acres. Smoke will be visible along I-25 near Socorro, Monticello, and as far as Truth or Consequences. The start of the burn will be determined by weather conditions and approval by an agency administrator.