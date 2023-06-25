NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Multiple fire departments in and around the metro are trying to keep everyone safe along the Rio Grande this coming holiday weekend. With high waters, more dangers are present in the river. They’re working to help mitigate those dangers.

“I think you got to respect the water. I wouldn’t be doing this unless I trusted the crew I was with,” said a Rio Grande visitor, Daniel.

While many are excited about the high-water flow in the Rio Grande this year, fire crews are working extra hard to make sure those on the water stay safe.

“We’re just asking anybody that, if they are going to be out there, that they really pay attention to how they are doing it. They do so safely, and if you’re not experienced in water rafting or any of this stuff, right now is probably not the best time to be on the river,” said Bernalillo County Fire Department (BCFD) Public Information Officer Robert Arguelles.

On Monday, several agencies rescued 12 people who were floating along Siphon beach in Corrales when they got caught in debris. Due to instance like that, firefighters from multiple agencies including Rio Rancho Fire Department, Sandoval County Fire Rescue, and Corrales Fire Department (CFD) have been stationed along the Rio Grande educating and assisting those on the water who may find themselves in a difficult situation.

“We’ve been out here every weekend since the high-water flow. Just trying to let people know about the rules of the river; have life jackets, no alcohol, and just try to advise them of some of the dangers that we have,” said Corrales Fire Department Chief Anthony Martinez.

Some of the dangers include downed trees and other debris in the river. That’s why crews have been working hard to remove them.

“We are trying to make sure that people, when they get on the river, are experienced. They have the right equipment, have a life vest, and have a paddle to maneuver these debris,” said Martinez.

CFD said they have helped in over 50 rescues just this month with other departments involved.

BCFD mentioned, in the last month, they have been called five times to the Rio Grande with nine people rescued.

Sandoval County Fire added there have been two rescues so far this weekend which is why they will continue to station themselves along the Rio Grande.

“We’re not discouraging our public from riding the river; we’re just making sure that what we’re doing is safe,” said Sandoval County Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Miller.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said, between the multi-agency rescues, they have assisted with 56 water rescues in the past month. Departments will be out on standby near the Rio Grande this holiday weekend.