TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews are planning to potentially begin pile burning along and near Highway 150 from Valdez to the Taos Ski Valley area as early as Friday, Dec. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Piles near San Cristobal, are also under consideration. “To protect communities and natural resources we need to restore fire-adapted forests to a healthy and resilient condition by using mechanical thinning and returning beneficial fire in these landscapes,” said Enchanted Circle Landscape Program Manager Elizabeth Robinson. “We are so grateful for the help of partners like the Taos Valley Watershed Coalition in addressing these forest health issues.”

Piles along Highway 150 were created from thinning 400 acres of forest along the corridor and the first two miles of the Wheeler Peak Trail. Piles near San Cristobal were created from 29 acres of thinning north of D.H. Lawrence Ranch Road near its intersection with Forest Road 7A.

“The 150 corridor and Kiowa-San Cristobal projects have been top priorities for the Taos Valley Watershed Coalition since it was formed back in 2015,” said Taos County Forest and Watershed Program Manger J.R. Logan. “We’re thrilled to see the Forest Service and its partners continue to make progress in protecting the forests and watersheds that our communities rely on.”